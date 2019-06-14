Bumble Hiring “Global Connector Bee”

Studio 512

Bumble is hiring the best job...ever?

Posted: / Updated:

Bumble is hiring the best job…ever?

The dating and connecting app is hiring a “Global Connector Bee” to travel the globe, meet new people, and share stories of their journey with … get this … all expenses paid!

The selected candidate — who must be single — will have to share their experiences and research through blogs, video posts, social media updates and any other creative outlet. (Read: your whole life will be in front of a camera.)

Bumble says the person they hire much be “adventurous and creative.”

You must be at least 18 years of age to apply, with an active passport and a willingness to travel. Applications can be submitted on the Bumble app and will be accepted until June 14. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss