Bumble Hiring “Global Connector Bee”

Bumble is hiring the best job…ever?

The dating and connecting app is hiring a “Global Connector Bee” to travel the globe, meet new people, and share stories of their journey with … get this … all expenses paid!

The selected candidate — who must be single — will have to share their experiences and research through blogs, video posts, social media updates and any other creative outlet. (Read: your whole life will be in front of a camera.)

Bumble says the person they hire much be “adventurous and creative.”

You must be at least 18 years of age to apply, with an active passport and a willingness to travel. Applications can be submitted on the Bumble app and will be accepted until June 14.