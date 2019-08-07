Bumble and Chappy PRIDE Ride At LOVE Cycling Studio

Bumble and Chappy have joined forces with LOVE Cycling Studio , an indoor cycling studio with the only music video wall in Texas, to present a PRIDE Ride to kick off Austin PRIDE 2019.

On Wednesday, August 7th, LOVE cyclists attending the 7 p.m. class with Instructor Bryan Gonzales will receive complimentary Bumble and Chappy merchandise, perfect to wear for Austin PRIDE, when they show their Bumble or Chappy profile at the front desk. Cyclists will also receive a voucher for a complimentary ride, eligible at a subsequent visit. The 45-minute indoor cycling session will consist of an intense cardio workout set to popular music videos featuring LGBTQA+ artists, with a brief focus on arms with free-weights.

Guests are encouraged to mix and mingle with a post-class happy hour featuring complimentary cocktails. FIX Vodka is a new high-alkaline vodka made in Austin, will be on site featuring their recently released high-alkaline vodka shaken with cold-pressed juices from Juiceland.

Location: LOVE Cycling Studio 507 Pressler St #900, Austin, TX 78703

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

And stay-up-to-date on some of the other initiatives Chappy will be planning throughout the week of PRIDE, including East Austin Hotel after-party, pool party and much more.

