Bull & Bowl Hosts Grand Opening Party Tonight, July 9

Grab the summer by the horns with a mechanical bull riding tournament and more! Bull & Bowl is great for a date night, hang out with friends, company team-building outings, and it’s even a great activity for a bachelorette weekend!

Austinites are invited to drink, dine, game, and show off their best rodeo skills at the West 6th hotspot’s Mechanical Bull Tournament for a chance to win some fabulous prizes fit for any rodeo champ.

The tournament is open to the public with four separate rounds – initial “tryouts”, a “qualifying” round, semifinals (featuring the top 10 qualifiers), and “finals” (featuring the top three semifinalists). Prizes include the following in addition to a trophy and bragging rights for each winner:

First Prize: $500 Gift Card to Tecovas

$500 Gift Card to Tecovas Second Prize: Bowling Party for up to 10 guests. ($300 value, includes two lanes for two hours, two drink tickets per guest, and a family-style dinner)

Bowling Party for up to 10 guests. ($300 value, includes two lanes for two hours, two drink tickets per guest, and a family-style dinner) Third Prize: Dinner for two at Bull & Bowl ($100 value)

In addition to the tournament, the Grand Opening Party will feature a live set from DJ Eric Generic starting at 10 pm, who will also MC the tournament, and complimentary first come-first-serve games (including karaoke, shuffleboard, duckpin bowling, and billiards) starting at 7 pm.

What The Heck Is Duckpin?

Duckpin is a variation of traditional 10 pin bowling that has been around since the 1900s. A smaller ball and shorter lanes make the sport more difficult than traditional bowling, but you get 3 tries to nail a strike.







About Bull & Bowl

Bull & Bowl is the first duckpin bowling alley, bar, bistro, arcade, and mechanical bull venue ever established. Their bull is custom designed by the Professional Bull Riders Association. This fun attraction to downtown Austin features elevated bar food, Southwestern-inspired craft cocktails, billiards, private karaoke rooms, shuffleboard, and more. Bull & Bowl is located at 501 W 6th St #200, Austin, Texas 78701. Hours are Tuesday & Wednesday: 5 p.m. – Midnight, Thursday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Sunday: 11 am – Midnight. FREE Gaming every Sunday (excludes arcade)













Private events are bookable via Bull & Bowl’s website. For more information call (512) 992-0707. Follow on Instagram at @bullandbowl and like on Facebook at @BullandBowl.