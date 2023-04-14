If you are looking for a new home, we have some exciting information for you. The nation’s largest, sustainable master-planned community is right here in Austin. One of the builders breaking ground in this next-generation community is Thurman Homes.

Michael Thurman, the president and owner of Thurman Homes, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us about Thurman Homes. What makes your company different?

“The difference is that we are not a production builder. We are an East Austin urban home builder focused on design quality that ensures that every home we build has its own special design aesthetic. That sets us apart here. We are also customer-centric. If you call us, a person answers, and you get me, the owner, to talk with. I can make the decisions to take care of anything you need.”

“We have been building in Austin for 20 years and have established a reputation as a leader in modern home architecture. We have been an eight-time featured builder in the Austin Modern Home Tour and were just named the 2023 Austin Business Journal Green Builder of the Year.”

“We are not a builder in Austin, we are an Austin builder. We bring an authentic vibe and unique design focus for the Austin lifestyle.”

What are the unique aspects of your homes?

“Our design is paramount to us. We try to build every home with different textures, materials, and finishes so each of our customers feels their home has its own characteristics with a wide variety of design styles. For example, we are the only builder who uses metal, wood, hard plank, stone, and brick — sometimes all in one home. Our interiors will each project a different interior design aesthetic. We also maximize the views and advantages of every lot.”

“We also prewire every home for garage charging stations, as well as a Tesla Power Wall, to offer our customers true resiliency in times of extreme weather or power outages. We offer our customers a reduced price on the Tesla Powerwall to give them the incentive to put it in.”

What do you home buyers like most about Whisper Valley?

“Besides the obvious technology and sustainability aspects so unique to Whisper Valley and community amenities, my clients like the tranquility and nature found in the 600-acre park. About two-thirds of my buyers work from home because of the high-speed fiber and the tranquil setting.”

You have a great reason for people to come out and get acquainted with Whisper Valley.

“Our Green Home Tour is coming up on Earth Day, April 22. There are going to be a lot of different options to see zero-energy capable homes. We invite everyone out to come and get a look at what Whisper Valley has to offer.”

“People can pop into the Discovery Center at Whisper Valley and get a copy of ‘Austin Sustainable Living’ where they can learn more about everything going on out here.”

Be sure to come and check out the Whisper Valley Green Home Tour on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can schedule a Tesla test drive, and there will be a wide variety of zero-energy capable homes on tour, plus raffle prizes. Learn more at WhisperValleyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley, an EcoSmart Community and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.