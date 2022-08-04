Financial feminist and founder of Bravely Go, Kara Perez, joined Studio 512 to talk about what she sees happening in our changing economy…and what you can do to start making better money decisions now.

Here are some of Kara’s top tips:

If you don’t know where your money is going…start tracking it. Kara is big on not shaming your money-making decisions! She says, “It’s okay if Target pops up on your receipts three times this last week! The whole point is that we gain understanding about our spending and gain an insight into what we do and why we do it.”

Give yourself the freedom to try something new. “What worked last year won’t work the same this year, as economic conditions continue to change. Try carpooling with neighbors to save on gas, or change your vacation destination to make it less travel-heavy.”

And if you’re wondering about talking to kids about money, Kara says “Yes! After the age of 8 or 9, most kids have the understanding for larger concepts about what is happening with money, and they pick up on stress easily. Be open with them about making household changes in a way that highlights the positives and still includes them in what’s going on.”

Learn more about Bravely Go – and the services Kara offers – online.