Build The Perfect Bundle With Easy Tiger Gifts

Easy Tiger is giving folks the opportunity to pick and choose custom gift bundles for the holidays — and the options are delicious! Choose from their Bavarian-style large pretzels, their Bakery Box (including their Baker’s Choice Pastry Box and two loaves of sourdough bread), an Easy Tiger gift card, their German Christmas Stollen (delicious dessert bread studded with Texas pecans and candied orange peel. The whole loaf is dusted in powdered sugar), and their Holiday Cookie Tin, which includes Pfeffernusse (German iced spice cookies), Pistachio-Raspberry Thumbprints, Butter Cookies and Lebkuchen (a German version of gingerbread).

You can also customize the gift with branded Easy Tiger socks, a canvas tote, a bottle of Veuve Cliquot, one of their original pink Easy Tiger mugs (Rosie and Steph love these!), the book “Bread On The Table,” by “Head Doughpuncher” David B. Norman, or their Community Bread, which gives back to local charitable organizations with each loaf purchased.

There are stuffed tigers, sweatshirts, ornaments and more on Easy Tiger’s website — check it out and put in an order for curbside, delivery or national shipping today!