Build Muscle & Burn Fat With Kalologie Medspa

We have heard a lot about EmSculpt lately- can you share a little bit about what it is and how it is different from other muscle building treatments or techniques?

EmSculpt is the first device FDA cleared (and ONLY with ANY data) to build muscle in the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, arms and calves. The technology utilizes electromagnetic energy (HIFEM – High Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Energy) to stimulate significant muscle contractions in the target body area. Whereas exercise alone activates approximately 30% of the muscle fibers, EmSculpt unlocks 100% capabilities. In turn, you are able to achieve rapid, long lasting muscle growth in just 4 – 30 minute procedures, while killing fat, as a byproduct of the treatment! Patients are much stronger too after EmSculpt, which helps with improved athletic performance via more endurance / strength, as well as daily functionality.

What is this Emsculpt Gym Membership you have?

Once a patient has had their initial full treatment they want to keep those great results. Well as you know over time if you do not use the muscle it begins to lose its definition. For a small monthly fee, patients can come in once a month for 6 months and have the initial area treated. It’s a great way to keep that gym body without the risks associated with the gym.

How safe is Emsculpt and what steps are you taking to keep patients safe as COVID numbers rise?

It is very safe and non-invasive. You can get a treatment and then head out to the lake or swim in the pool. The cord is 6 ft long so the technician is always at a safe distance from the patient. All the staff wears a mask and/or face shield. We take everyone’s temperature when they arrive, all paperwork is done electronically. We sanitize the door handles, tables, counters, and equipment after every person leaves.

