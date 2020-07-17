Build A Better Dorm Room With Bed Bath & Beyond

For many students, college life will look different this fall. Whether you are living in the dorm or studying online at home, Amy Sewell for Bed Bath & Beyond chatted with Studio 512 about some tips for getting your space ready for the new year.

Many of us can remember those lumpy dorm mattresses. How can we make those beds more comfortable?

“You want to start with a thick, quilted mattress topper – and this one from Therapedic puts three inches of memory foam between you and that dorm mattress. To top that, the breathable cotton fabric in these Jersey Knit sheets keeps you comfy in either cold or stuffy dorms. That’s especially nice in places like dorms where you don’t really have much control over the room temperature. If you are in campus housing, you’ll want to double check whether those beds are Twin or Twin XL so you buy the correct size.

Of course, you also need basics for the bath, like quick-drying towels and a caddy for keeping toiletries organized. For students, I also love this Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer. I got one of these last year, and it cut in half the time it takes to style my hair. So for students who want to sleep a little later, this could be really practical!”

What about if you’re living off-campus? What are some basics we don’t want to forget?

Related Content Fun & Practical Gift Ideas For Dad With Shop With Style Video

“If you’re in an apartment for the first time, you’ll need things for the kitchen like cookware. But you’ll also want some kitchen items in the dorm, because you may not be eating out as much this fall. The coffeemaker is a must for many students, and the Keurig K-Mini comes in really cute colors. If you like to make smoothies or coffee drinks, a small blender makes it easy to whip those up. If you like to keep plenty of snacks on-hand, stacking organizers make good use of limited space and keep everything in its place.”

Amy, we have to talk about that chair!

“Just because your dorm has a desk chair doesn’t mean you can’t bring your own! This faux fur office chair is so cute. It’s also super-comfortable – so it might even motivate you to study a bit more. With so many charging and electrical cords, it can be a challenge to keep the desk neat and organized, but this 360 Electrical Surge Protector Power Strip makes it easy to do that. You have two USB ports and five electrical outlets, but what makes this awesome is that the outlets rotate – so you can actually connect five plugs if you need to.”

Any other tips on how to get all of these items to campus?

“Bed Bath & Beyond lets you shop a variety of ways to help you equip your space. You can find more info at www.bedbathandbeyond.com or check them out on Facebook & Instagram, @bedbathandbeyond.”

Sponsored by Bed Bath & Beyond. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

