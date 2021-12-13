Budget Friendly Holiday Gifts From Creative Lifestyles With Adeina

Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph and Rosie to share some holiday safety tips and budget friendly gift ideas.
Holiday Safety Travel Tips
- My biggest tip for holiday travel is to always have a black tablecloth with you. It serves many purposes. You can hide things in the back by draping the tablecloth over the items, that way when someone looks in your vehicle, they only see the black tablecloth, or nothing at all because it blends in. It’s also great to have in case it gets cold, you can use it as a blanket.
- Another holiday safety travel tip I have is to always have a warm coat and a warm hat in your vehicle like the Gobi Heated Apparel. Also, always keep a first aid kit, and great boots in your vehicle.
- Lastly, always make sure your vehicle is in tip top shape, check all your fluids. If you live in an area that is prone to freezing, make sure you have non-freezing windshield washer fluid. Check your tire pressure, and make sure your battery is in good condition.
Hot Chocolate Bar
Items Needed
- 3 Mason Jars
- Wooden Crate
- Decou Page
- Glitter – White, Red, Green
- Deco Art Paint – Brown
- Antiquing Medium
- Sponge Brush
- Hot Chocolate Powder
- Marshmallows
- Candy Canes
- Christmas Coffee Mugs
Directions
- Paint the outside of the mason jar with decou page.
- Place the jar on a paper plate and pour glitter over the outside.
- Shake off the excess.
- Let dry at least an hour.
- Paint another layer of decou page over the glitter and let it dry overnight.
- Fill each jar with the hot chocolate items.
- Mix 1 part brown paint and one part antiquing medium.
- Paint the wooden crate and let dry.
- Place the filled jars inside the crate and the coffee mugs on top.
Spiked Hot Chocolate Test Tubes
Items Needed
- Plastic Test Tubes
- Christmas Ribbon
- Rubber Band
- Hot Chocolate Items
- Hot Chocolate
- Marshmallows
- Sprinkles
- Candy Cane Infused Vodka – 1 Candy Cane To 2 Cups Vodka
- Chocolate Bars
- Candy Canes
- Straws
Directions
- Fill the test tubes with the hot chocolate items.
- Tie the test tubes together with a rubber band and then tie the Christmas ribbon in a bow around them.
- Fill the middle with candy canes and straws.
Hot Chocolate Flight
Items Needed
- Flight Board – I Bought Them At Target
- Flight Glasses – I Bought Them On Amazon
- Your Favorite Hot Chocolate
- Whipped Cream
- Marshmallows
- Jimmies (Chocolate Sprinkles)
- Christmas Sprinkles
- Candy Canes
- Peppermint Sprinkles
- For Adults – Texas Ranger Coconut Pecan Whiskey
- For Adults – Enchanted Rock Vodka And Irish Cream
Directions
- Create your favorite hot chocolate to start.
- Next, pick out what 4 different hot cholate choices you are going to create.
- You can make all adult hot chocolates or make it fun for the kids and create non-alcoholic hot chocolates.
- I created 2 spiked hot chocolates and 2 not spiked hot chocolates.
- For one of the spiked hot chocolates, I added ¼ shot of Enchanted Rock Vodka, and a ¼ shot of Irish Cream.
- For the 2nd spiked hot chocolate, I added ½ shot of Texas Ranger Coconut Pecan Whiskey.
- Adding the topping is the fun part, make each one different.
- I added whipped topping, marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, peppermint sprinkles, go crazy and have fun.
- You can also have a chocolate tasting with your hot chocolate. I love sharing the Moksha Chocolates when I am doing the chocolate tastings.
Yummy Holiday Cocktail Gift Idea
Items Needed
- Shaker and Spoon Subscription
- Texas Ranger Coconut Pecan Whiskey Or Plantation Rum
- Ice
- Rock Glass
Directions
- Order Shaker and Spoon for the cocktail lover on your list.
- Wrap a bottle of the recommended alcohol and add a card sharing the great news of their new subscription gift.
For more information go to CreativeLifestyles.TV