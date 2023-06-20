Windows are valuable pieces of our homes, and we’ve got someone who can help us make them great.

Daniel McElroy, the owner of Budget Blinds, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about style and service for every budget.

Budget Blinds is a small, locally-owned business that doesn’t use subcontractors. McElroy discussed the growth of the company, how the process works, pricing per window, types of buildings they can service, customization, and more.

Request a free in-home or virtual consultation at BudgetBlinds.com or call 855-212-9103.

This segment is paid for by Budget Blinds and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.