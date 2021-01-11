Buddy’s Burgers Is “Smashing” The Austin Burger Scene

Steph and Rosie sampled one of Austin’s smashing new burger spots, Buddy’s Burgers!

The Buddy’s recipe was created back in 1999 along with the specialty smack sauce that the founding family has been using at gatherings for years. The menu is short and simple and uses all natural ingredients and top of the line, 100% angus beef patties that are hand formed daily. They also offer homemade fries (regular or seasoned), a variety of handspun milkshakes, fresh hand-squeezed lemonade, soft drinks – oh, and draft beer!

For more information go to BuddysBurgers.com

