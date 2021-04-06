Buddy’s Burger Named “Best Burger in Austin” In Austin Monthly’s Best of ATX 2021 Awards

Congrats to Buddy’s Burger for being named “Best Burger In Austin” in Austin Monthly Magazine’s Best Of ATX 2021 Awards.

Today Steph and Rosie tried out a new milkshake flavor from the local spot for “Takeout Tuesday.” Buddy’s Burger is now offering Nutella as their specialty hand-spun milkshake flavor (for a limited time only.)

The Nutella shake will be available, in addition to their staple milkshake flavors: Mexican Vanilla, Chocolate and Oreo. All shakes are $3.89.

The full Buddy’s Burger menu can be found HERE with four staple burgers options and seasoned fries.

Buddy’s Burger is located at 9001 Cameron Rd in Austin and they’re open daily from 11a.m. to 11p.m.