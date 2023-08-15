Rosie joined Greg Henry, owner of Willie’s Joint and event producer, ahead of the 2nd annual Margarita Salsa Festival that’s coming up on Saturday, August 19th.

Attendees can a variety of margaritas and salsas and vote on their favorites. Pat Green will be performing at the Buda Amphitheatre along with Rochelle & The Sidewinders, Rio Tripiano, and Micky & The Motorcars.

The 2nd annual Margarita Salsa Fest supports the nonprofit Texas Firewalkers, who help first responders in case of disasters.

You can learn more and buy your festival tickets at VisitBudaTX.com.

This segment is paid for by Buda Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.