If you like the idea of live music, boiled crawfish, great people, and just all-around good times, then “Beautiful Buda” is the place for you. The “Buda Crawfest” is happening on May 21 and 22. Event Producer, Greg Henry told us more.

What does the Buda Crawfest entail?

Crawfish, live music, boutique, and retail vendors, family-friendly activities, and more.

Where is the Buda Crawfest held?

It’s held in Downtown Buda, TX at their brand new amphitheater.

What can folks expect at Crawfest?

Tons of fresh crawfish of course plus our music line up with gates opening up at 1 pm each day. 4 bands performing which include Josh Baca, Chubby Knuckle Choir, Cedryl Ballou, and LOS TEXMANIACS to close out Saturday. and blues on Saturday and 2 bands for Sunday Funday which include the Jukebox Preachers (local celebrities) and Rochelle and the Sidewinders to close out.

It’s a really good deal to get a ticket for Saturday. What’s the promotion, and who do ticket sales help?

If you purchase a Saturday ticket you will have free admission with that same ticket on Sunday. All to help support the Texas Firewalkers a 501c3 nonprofit. texasfirewalkers.org

Learn more about all the festivities – and get your VIP tickets right now at BudaCrawfest.com