Live, outdoor, plein air painting competitions, busking musicians, film screenings, art demos, artisan markets, artist meet-ups, kids’ activities, and dance performances fill the week! There’s something for everyone! While most of the festival is FREE, events on the Festival Schedule that require TICKETS are marked with a 🖌️.

Ryan Herring, Providence Photography

The Buda Arts Festival, originally named the Buda Plein Air Festival, was created in 2020 by Inspired Minds Art Center to bring the community together outdoors, through art, in a mindful, healing, and celebratory way during a time of social restrictions, fear, and anxiety. Over the years, it has grown from a 1-day painting and music festival to a 5-day celebration of all-thing-arts! Check out the SCHEDULE.

Ryan Herring, Providence Photography

About the Inspired Minds Art Center:

Austin just keeps growing, and while people from all over the world are drawn to its unique and magnetic allure, many people seek a slower pace than what Austin can offer but still wish to enjoy the amenities, culture, and weirdness of the big city. So, they move just south to the beautiful, small towns of Hays County and the Texas Hill Country and create a need and demand for a cultural centre and local facilities to promote artistic expression, support creative problem-solving, facilitate collaboration, and enhance the quality of life of the community. At the same time, the Hays County area is rich with artists of diverse mediums who also seek a sense of community, along with affordable studio space and business opportunities, support, and resources to make a living as artists.

Ryan Herring, Providence Photography

Sinead and Susan were determined to find solutions to these community needs. After a lot of research, input and support from the local general and artist communities, and many cups of coffee, they came up with a grand idea – create an art center! Inspired Minds Art Center was established with the purpose of connecting the community by:

Providing high quality, multi-media art instruction for all ages taught by local artists and artisans and Incubating artists and artisans by providing studio workspace, business and marketing support, hosting pop-up markets, and providing events and gallery space for the display and sale of local artwork.

Ryan Herring, Providence Photography

Enter Buda! Just south of Austin, Buda is a quiet, family-centered, bedroom community also in the midst of a population boom and striving to maintain its small-town feel while cultivating its identity. With a long history of supporting small local businesses and artists, Buda is a prime location for nurturing the arts and illuminating the importance of culture and community.

And now, Inspired Minds Art Center is creatively serving Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, New Braunfels, South Austin, and the surrounding areas.