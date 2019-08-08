Brookfield Residential’s Adoption Tails: Sarah & Gambit

Sometimes it just takes the right person, in the right place to find their perfect pup. Sarah Hammock sent Studio 512 her story to tell us about the “tail” of how she got her dog, Gambit.

On a whim, Sarah and her partner went into a pet shelter in New Braunfels to look at the dogs up for adoption. As they entered, all of the dogs were crazy, but one small white lab. She said that the man who worked there explained, “He has been found with his whole litter and only he was left. He had been adopted twice and brought back because he was ‘aggressive,’ at 6 months old.” She then was told the pup was scheduled to be put down soon.

Sarah left without him, but couldnt stop thinking about him. She went back with her other dog the next day and the two canines immediately connected — they licked each other through the gate!

Sarah brough home the lab puppy and named him “Gambit”. After 9 years, she only appreciates her decision more. She says, “Shelter dogs just need a chance to show you who they really are.”

KXAN is part of something very special called Clear the Shelters! We’ll be at 12 area pet shelters on Saturday, August 17th, helping furry friends find their fur-ever homes! To learn more about what shelter is participating closest to you, go to www.kxan.com.