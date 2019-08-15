Brookfield Residential’s Adoption Tails: Miss Mazey, Dog Of Destiny

Happy adoption stories are why KXAN and Studio 512 are so passionate about “Clearing The Shelters”

Miss Mazey’s adoption story comes from viewer, Joel. He wrote to KXAN to tell us why his friends refer to her as the “Dog of Destiny.”

When Joel’s family saw Mazey on Austin Pets Alive’s website, they knew she was the one. But unfortunately, so did other families.

He wrote us:

“When we went to the first shelter to find her she was no longer on the website. However, we went to another APA location and there she was.

She had just gotten returned from being fostered. We met her and instantly fell in love. We went home and made sure we had everything in order to adopt her. We showed back up the next morning first in line but the couple behind us had already filled out their adoption paperwork the night before and that put them ahead of us. We had just missed out on her.”

But the story doesn’t end there. Destiny kicked in when he received a “random” phone call from APA:

“The other couple had returned her after 3 days. We brought her home that next day and have never been happier. Everyone that hears our story refers to Miss Mazey as our dog of destiny. There is no doubt we were all meant to be together.”

Studio 512 and Brookfield Residential are teaming up to bring you the Happy Tails Contest. Enter the contest by telling us what makes your pet adoption so special, and you can be the lucky viewer who gets a pet-grooming prize pack from Woof Gang Bakery!

Help KXAN and Studio 512 Clear the Shelters! We’ll be at 12 area pet shelters on Saturday, August 17th, helping furry friends find their fur-ever homes! To learn more about what shelter is participating closest to you, go to www.kxan.com.

