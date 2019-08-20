Bronko Box: Cutting Out Cardboard To Make Moves More Eco-Friendly

If you’ve moved recently, you know what a time-consuming and expensive task it is. We talked to Jackson Nicquette from Bronko Box about their unique service.

Why is this service preferable over traditional cardboard?

“No assembly, no packing tape; crush proof and leak proof, these boxes nest and stack within each other, and they come with wheels! Best of all, we deliver them and pick them up to your front door. No need for multiple trips to the store to buy boxes…and no need to go dumpster diving.”

How does the cost compare to cardboard?

“Philosophically cost is dependent on the value of the time you are saving as well as having the extra protection for your belongings. That’s time making multiple trips to find boxes and looking for the end of the packing tape! But technically, even without the cost of gas and tape, at $1.75 per box per week this is cheaper than buying a cardboard box new.”

What is your favorite part of this business?

“The sustainability of the product. It sounds boring to have a ‘box rental company’ but in reality, the waste associated with moving, especially in a city like Austin, is huge. As an owner of a moving company we see it every day. There is nothing worse than moving, unpacking then looking around your brand-new house at the apocalypse of cardboard, wads of tape and packing material you either have to haul to the dumpster…or try to give away to ease your conscience. Only 10% of cardboard boxes are reused and 90 BILLION cardboard boxes are discarded. People think it’s not important because you may not move very often, but the amount of waste create even by one move is substantial.”

