Broadway In Austin Returns With ‘HAMILTON’, December 7th-19th, 2021

After 21 months on hiatus, Broadway in Austin returns with epic award-winner “HAMILTON,” running December 7th-19th, 2021.

“Welcoming ‘HAMILTON’ back is a spectacular way to celebrate the return of Broadway in Austin,” says Bob Bursey, Executive and Artistic Director of Texas Performing Arts. “This will be the first Broadway production to visit Bass Concert Hall in 21 months. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and kick off a great Broadway in Austin season with this history-making production.”

“HAMILTON” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “HAMILTON” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “HAMILTON” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per account for the engagement. Ticket prices range from $49 to $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There is a digital lottery — “#HAM4HAM” in Austin, which will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (December 7th). A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance at $10 each. The lottery runs from 10 a.m. on Friday, November 26th to noon on Thursday, December 2nd. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week’s performances.

How To Enter:

· Use the official app for “HAMILTON,” now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. You can also visit HamiltonMusical.com/lottery to register.

· The lottery will open at 10:00 AM CT every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM CT the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

· Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

· All times listed are in the local time zone.

Additional Rules:

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for “HAMILTON” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official “HAMILTON” channels and BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

For information on “HAMILTON,” visit: ● HamiltonMusical.com ● Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical ● Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical ● Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical

TPA Health Update:

Texas Performing Arts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, artists, and staff. Changes have been made to the venues and protocols developed by University of Texas medical experts in accordance with State laws for public organizations implemented. Health and safety plans include improved air circulation and filtration, increased space in the lobbies, contactless ticketing and transactions, increased cleaning, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the venues. Masks are strongly recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status.

About Texas Performing Arts:

Texas Performing Arts is the performing arts presenting program of The University of Texas at Austin and operates campus venues including Bass Concert Hall and McCullough Theatre. It is the home of the Broadway in Austin series, a curated program of performing arts, and a host of comedy and concert events. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theater in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive Director in January, 2020.

About Broadway Across America:

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 45 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird. For more information please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com. Broadway Across America provides production services for Texas Performing Arts. Sales tax exempt pursuant to Texas Tax Code Section 151.3101(a)(3).