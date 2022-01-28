Brisa Townhomes In Bee Cave, TX — An Exclusive Community Offering Townhomes With Garages & Fenced Private Yards

Alastair Jenkin, senior vice president of development at The NRP Group LLC, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the community and what future renters can expect.

“The NRP Group LLC is leasing three-to-four bedroom townhomes that offer two-car garages and fenced private yards. Located in beautiful Hill Country, the community boasts an unmatched location, close by Lake Travis school district, and easy access to Falconhead Golf Club, hiking, and watersport locations.”

Book a tour or lease now at BrisaAustin.com or call 737-273-4880.

This segment is paid for by Brisa Townhomes and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.