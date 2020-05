Yoga is a mental discipline practice when you connect your breath and your movement. Jim Freeman of Freeman Law has started a non-profit called Conviction Yoga where they help Central Texas prisoners learn yoga and bring light to the darkest places.

If you want to help support Conviction Yoga you can visit them online here.

