Wimberley’s food scene is changing! Set in a restored historic bungalow under wild oak trees, RR 12 Supper Club is now open in Wimberley Square at 13900 RR 12. RR 12 Supper Club will be open to the public Wednesdays-Saturdays, and will also honor the exclusive “Supper Club” tradition with a members-only night on Tuesday evenings and members-only events and programming.

Showcasing an extravagant wine, spirits, and dinner menu, RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley aims to bring a long-awaited restaurant experience to Wimberley, where the ritual of dining will indeed be celebrated in a grand fashion. In the traditional Supper Club style, each meal will begin with a complimentary relish tray.

RR 12 Supper Club features top-of-the-line steak and seafood, and made-to-order menu highlights include starters like Parker House Rolls, Escargot en Croute, Imported Burrata, and a wide selection of caviar. The “From Our Grill” menu section boasts dry-aged Linz meats, wagyu cuts from Flying C Ranch and Westholme, lamb, veal and pork chops – all with premium add-ons including black truffles, foie gras, cold water tails and crab legs. Tableside experiences include fresh soups and salads, and grand seafood towers. Elevated dinner entrees feature Whole Branzino, Moulard Duck, Classic Coq Au Vin Blanco, Garganelli Carbonara, and more. Explore their full menu here.

RR 12 Supper Club also offers traditional supper club cocktails such as Sparkling Juleps, Bellinis, and Young Grasshoppers, and classic cocktails like Vieux Carres, Corpse Revivers, Last Words and Daiquiris, as well as an extensive list of sommelier-curated fine wines and premium liquors to complement the menu’s rich, traditional flavors. Browse the full wine and cocktail list here.

RR 12 Supper Club’s design is inspired by the long-celebrated American tradition of the classic and exclusive supper club of the 1930’s and 1940’s eras. RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley concept was born from a group of Wimberley locals looking to bring a brand-new dining experience and the very first members-only club to the Wimberley scene.

RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley is founded by Culinary Director and Executive Chef Mark Grimes and his wife Kimmie Dunlay, along with Phil and Peggy Collins, a long-time Wimberley resident and investor. Grimes culinary career has served US presidents, ambassadors, the queen of England, and many others. Grimes brings unparalleled talent and experience to the table, with a 30 year hospitality career, spanning experience at 100 successful concepts across the USA and Europe. After years of chasing his passion for food and traveling the country to work on one exciting concept after another, Mark has finally planted his roots in Wimberley, Texas with his wife Kimmie. Grimes was an integral part of the opening team and culinary development at Wimberley’s Creekhouse restaurant in 2021.

“When my wife Kimmie and I moved to Wimberley, we had a dream of bringing a Supper Club to our little bit of heaven,” Grimes explains. “When living in the Midwest, Supper Clubs were our favorite places to dine, and we thought how perfect of a fit one would be in Wimberley. We look forward to RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley being your place where friends gather to enjoy an amazing, elevated meal with a stiff drink and great wine!”

Members of the RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley will receive weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual benefits. Membership perks include complimentary drinks and appetizers on Tuesdays, $100 credit to explore their wine cellar monthly, $200 dining credit quarterly, $200 credit for birthdays and anniversaries annually, and special benefits and opportunities on holidays. To apply for membership, email members@supperclubstx.com.

“No expense has been spared,” says Phil Collins, “in creating a luxurious environment, and bringing together the very best chefs, bartenders, servers, and support people to make the entire dining experience unique and memorable. Members can expect to be remembered by name, to make new friends in the community, and to look forward to sharing this grand experience with their family and friends.”

RR 12 Supper Club is now open and hours are Tuesday (members only) from 4:30-10 p.m., Wednesday – Thursday from 4:30-10 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 4:30-11 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday. Located in Wimberley Square at 13900 RR 12, RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley feature frequent live music and a rotating array of exclusive events and culinary opportunities. Follow RR 12 Supper Club of Wimberley on Instagram at @supperclubwimberleyrr12 and learn more on their website at https://supperclubstx.com/. Reservations can be made here: https://www.exploretock.com/wimberleysupperclubwimberley/