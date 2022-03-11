Bring Your Pup For Fun, Free Happenings At The ‘Love, Tito’s’ Retail Store During SXSW

Locals and visitors alike are invited to swing by the downtown “Love, Tito’s” Lavaca location from March 11th-14th and 17th-19th, starting at 11 a.m. for a free screen printing session with Raw Paw to take home a signature Tito’s tee or bandana. Visitors can also catch some hometown tunes throughout with a live music showcase featuring Miggy & Zack, DJ Josie Lockhart, Shawn Pander, Batty Jr., and more. The full schedule is at titosvodka.com/stories/retail-store, or check it out below:

When you make a purchase at the “Love, Tito’s” shop, ALL net proceeds go to one of the various nonprofits Tito’s Vodka has teamed up with, including local beneficiary I Live Here I Give Here.

In addition to the free happenings, guests can shop unique Tito’s apparel with a splash of style, William Murray x Tito’s golf gear, copper barware, or even snap a portrait of their pup (the dog-friendly space is stocked with an Instagram-ready doggy photobooth, pawfect for a quick snapshot before walking out with a new Tito’s Tail Waggers Kit).

Learn more about “Love, Tito’s” – the philanthropic arm of Tito’s Handmade Vodka – at LoveTitos.com.