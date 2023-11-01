It’s the season of change! Interior designer Audrey Scheck of Audrey Scheck Design joined Studio 512 to talk about ways to make your home comfier and cozier during the cooler days and nights. Check out Audrey’s tips:

Tip No. 1: Incorporate Fall Foliage

– “Embrace the change of seasons by incorporating real + faux fall foliage throughout your home.”

– “Add height to your kitchen island, dining table, or coffee table with dramatic branches.”

Tip No. 2: Layer Plaid Textiles

– “Bring this quintessential fall pattern into your home through pillows and throw blankets.”

– “Try mixing plaid pillows with other patterns in similar colorways to add visual interest.”

Tip No 3: Set the Table

– “It’s the season of gatherings. Set the tone with seasonal tabletop accents.”

– “Use seasonal colors such as burgundy, olive green, and mustard yellow to add a pop of color to your tablescape.”

Tip No. 4: Create Warmth with Candlelight

– “Enhance the cozy fall aesthetic with candlelight.”

– “Utilize taper candles throughout your home to create a warm glow.”

Tip No. 5: Go Dark

– “Swap out lighter and brighter colors with deeper, more saturated tones.”

– “Darker toned pillows and decor will help create a moody aesthetic.”

Audrey says, “I’m excited to announce our upcoming Audrey Scheck Design pop-up shop on Friday, November 10th, where the public will be able to shop our hand curated selection of decor! The event is happening from 3-7 p.m. at 7509 Menchaca Road, Suite 201 in Austin.

Based in Austin, Audrey Scheck Design (ASD) is a full-service interior design firm offering residential and office services.