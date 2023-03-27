Andra Liemandt, founder of The Kindness Campaign, joined Studio 512 to talk about her upcoming annual event: the Art of Kindness Community Celebration!

She says, “The Kindness Campaign invites the Central Texas community to join us for the Art of Kindness Community Celebration, a vibrant, family-friendly festival on April 2, 2023. Experience a day of art, mindfulness, music and more!

“Art of Kindness, TKC’s signature fundraiser, supports TKC’s ongoing work and provides an engaging space to realize the impact of emotional health on our society. Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for teenagers, which is why TKC takes a preventative approach to saving lives, starting at age 3 and lasting into adulthood. All TKC curriculum and programming is based on a core message – I AM ENOUGH – and driven by four core pillars: self-image, emotional awareness, empathy, and community. Proceeds from The Art of Kindness directly enable the organization to continue mission-driven work, both in Texas and nationally.”

Check out the festival’s offerings:

Immersive experiences and live art : enjoy live music, visual art performances, sports activations, face painting, and much more for the whole family

: enjoy live music, visual art performances, sports activations, face painting, and much more for the whole family Enoughie Buddy Meet & Greet : exclusive meet & greet and photo opportunity with everyone’s favorite friend and TKC’s very own mascot, Enoughie Buddy

: exclusive meet & greet and photo opportunity with everyone’s favorite friend and TKC’s very own mascot, Enoughie Buddy Mindfulness stations : Enjoy on-site meditation, yoga, petting animals, and other mindful moments

: Enjoy on-site meditation, yoga, petting animals, and other mindful moments TKC in Action: meet the TKC Team and experience The Kindness Campaign’s programs

Vendors and activations:

1. Austin Pets Alive: pet adoption station

2. GiveJoy Foundation:- giving away backpacks and sports activation

3. Josh Weschler: yoga and meditation

4. Kelsi Creek and Sydney Wright: singer (and others)

5. Kendra Scott jewelry (for first 100 attendees)

6. KindArt: kids can make/decorate self-affirming mirrors and glitter potions as well as coloring kind coloring sheets

7. Mad Science: slime making

8. Melody DanceFit: positive image/self-empowerment dance

9. Now Coffee: local brew, benefitting anti-bullying campaigns

10. Hair Station by Collective ATX: braid bar, colored hair spray and face gems

11. Caricature artist

12. Bubble machine

13. Balloon artist/face painter

The Art of Kindness Community Celebration is happening on Sunday, April 2nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Easy Tiger on East 7th Street. $5 tickets can be purchased online or at the event and they include all activations, food and a beverage, with proceeds going to The Kindness Campaign. More people means more savings: it’s $25 for a party of 8!

Learn more about The Kindness Campaign and Andra’s mission at TKCKindness.org.