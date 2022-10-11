The 30th annual Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander is back, now through October 30th, 2022! It’s a great choice for folks seeking kid-friendly fun.

The Texas Pumpkin Fest has partnered with the VFW in Leander for a new location that provides more space for parking, activities, pumpkins, and gourds (including pumpkin-smashing)! LisaBeth Thomas with Texas Pumpkin Fest says, “We needed the extra space because this isn’t your normal, everyday run-of-the mill pumpkin fest! This is a Texas-sized pumpkin fest with a total of 750,000 pounds of pumpkins and gourds (250,000 pounds at any given time).

“Besides a ridiculous number of pumpkins and gourds, enjoy a variety of rides and games and get spooked in the tent of terror with animatronics, monsters and zombies. Race down the 65-foot super slide, blow the whistle on one of the kiddie trains, get dizzy in the giant pumpkin spinner, fly high in the sky on the Ferris wheel, turn into a pirate on the pirate ship, become a superhero or princess with face-painting and get lost in the hay maze.

“Oh, did I mention magicians? There will be a stage dedicated to magic shows every

Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to capture the day at selfie stations on old

tractors, next to your favorite character or in one of the many pumpkin/gourd

displays throughout the festival.

“There will be a hefty amount of food trucks serving BBQ, gourmet hotdogs, Caribbean food, funnel cakes, shaved ice, fried Oreos, grilled cheese, chicken wings, burgers & fries, Mexican food, coffee and more. The VFW post 10427 will have beer and wine for purchase as well.”

Hours & Days:

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily, closed on Mondays

Tuesdays – free admission

Wednesdays – free for first responders and military personnel

Wednesdays & Thursdays – $5 per person

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays – $10 per person

Check the website and social media for specials and updates. A huge variety of

pumpkins and gourds will be available for sale beginning at $2 each and up to $1 per

pound for larger ones, as well as corn stalks, hay bales, and more.