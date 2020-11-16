Bring Some Holiday Cheer Into Your Home With These Expert Design Tips From Bay Hill Design

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but raise your hand if your Christmas tree is already up…the stockings are hung with care, and your home is filling with decorations? Well, Design Expert, Brooke Anderson with Bay Hill Design shares some tips on greenery for the season ahead.

First, pick the right type of greenery for your space.

Feel free to mix it up with evergreen, magnolia, and boxwood.



Next, you want to pick your placement outdoors.

door

windows

columns

around doors

Pro Tip: Accent your front door pots to be holiday festive and bring greenery indoors.

Where can we use greenery indoors to bring in that festive feeling?





mantles

tables

mirrors

back of chairs

Bay Hill Design is located off of Bee Cave Road. To learn more visit them online for more details.