Bring Fido For Fun & Socialization To Callahan’s General Store

Rosie stopped by Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin to talk to Charley Wilson, President, CEO & General Manager, about what makes Callahan’s unique for pet owners. Charley says he wants to make one thing clear: pets are welcome!

At Callahan’s General Store, what do pets experience?

“While we don’t call it pampering, the pet experience here is often informative and rewarding. Most of our pet visitors are dogs, and for them, visiting Callahan’s is a sensory dream-come-true. They get to sniff people, other pets, treats, other animals (like baby chicks, goats, miniature pot-bellied pigs, etc.), and — if allowed — get treats. It’s a great place for a pet to become socially acclimated.”

As a result, what do pet owners experience with their pets at Callahan’s?

“It’s wide-ranging. Some pet owners get the satisfaction of seeing how well-trained and behaved their pets are; others get to see how much work remains in training their pets, especially if the animal isn’t handling the stimuli very well. Many get a thrill seeing the reaction to their dog’s first encounter with a goat… or a pig… or a rooster!”

What advice would you give a pet owner who has adopted a puppy… or a more seasoned dog… upon their arrival at Callahan’s?

“The first thing we generally ask is if the puppy or dog has received its vaccinations. If they haven’t, then we ask them to hold their dogs, because other, more mature animals have been on the floor and the unvaccinated might be susceptible to picking up some unwanted germs and viruses. Second, we might take them over to our Feed Department to see our pet food selection and to hear how they’ve been eating… and what maybe they should be eating. Third, we might also take them to the Feed Counter to discuss what kind of vaccinations they might need. Because we are a pet and feed store, we can sell some first-time and maintenance vaccinations…the one we CANNOT sell is the rabies vaccination. You need to take your pet to a vet to receive that one.”

