Brick Fiesta: Fun For Kids AND Adults!

It’s time to let go and LEGO! Claire Nordlow of Brick Fiesta visited Studio 512 to tell us all about this organization’s tiny architecture: they are holding an exhibition to show off their massive display of custom LEGO creations by LEGO enthusiasts all around Austin. They also have plenty of LEGO activities and vendors for the whole family to enjoy.

The Brick Fiesta is the longest-running LEGO fan convention in Texas with over 13,000 square feet of amazing LEGO creations, including a 50 foot LEGO train display. The exhibit will include a miniature State Capitol building that is a whopping 8 feet tall!

Make sure to bring your camera because photography of these incredible pieces of art is encouraged. What better way to encourage your kids to build whatever they can set their mind to by showing them these huge masterpieces? Both kiddos and adults can also get tips and tricks on how to take your building game to the next level.

The event runs all weekend long from July 4th through the 7th at the Renaissance Austin Hotel. This year they decided to also give back by including a toy drive at the event! Feel free to bring a new set of LEGOs to give to the donation booth and bring joy to a kid in need.

Here is a link to the daily schedule for the event and a link to discounted hotel rooms.

If you want to learn more about this event visit online at www.brickfiesta.com, or follow along for inspiration on social media, @Brick.Fiesta.