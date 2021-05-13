Breaking Barriers For “Connection: Series I” With Local Artist Prentiss Douthit

Austin artist Prentiss Douthit spoke with Studio 512 about his newest collection of paintings, called “Connection: Series I,” which highlight the vulnerability it takes for two parties to open up to a stranger.

“It’s all about our ability to connect with one another — no matter who we/they are or our preconceived differences. Especially after a year of isolation, this has been a really rewarding experience for me and those I’ve met along the way.” Prentiss Douthit

Prentiss approaches people on the street around Austin, takes their photo, and then asks them 10 questions that he calls “personal and vulnerable.” He then paints their portrait from the photos. He shared some of his questions — and people’s most memorable answers — with Studio 512.

Prentiss’ work is being displayed at the Cloud Tree Gallery in East Austin, with an opening reception from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th. His work will be on display until May 30th, 2021.

Learn more about his work at PrentissDouthit.com