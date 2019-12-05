The Grinch is back in Austin for the 2nd Annual Breakfast with the Grinch!

Bring your family to the Grinch’s lair Saturday, December 7th for a true Whoville experience! There will be tons of activites for your little ones including a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals, hot cocoa bar, holiday craft stations, snow fall, pictures with the Grinch, and so much more!

This fun-family event will be benefiting Partnerships for Children! Proceeds will help supply their Rainbow Room and fulfill Holiday Wishes for children in Child Protective Services.

All ages are welcome and general admission is $15 dollars. Children 2 and under are free. For more information — check out them out on Facebook.