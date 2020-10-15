Brand Favorites In The Produce Aisle With H-E-B Registered Dietitians

After a recent Zoom meeting with Registered Dietitians from across the state, Puja Mistry Kapoor is sharing H-E-B brand favorites from the folks who know! Here are some of the RDs’ top picks from the produce aisle:

  • H-E-B Strawberry Poppyseed Salad Kit. Puja says this sweet and savory combo is delicious, and salads are a great way to add veggies to any meal!
  • H-E-B Meal Simple Savory Kale Salad. Puja suggests this option if you want to ease in to eating kale. The shaved parmesan and delicious dressing make this salad a crowd-pleaser!
  • Fresh guacamole. No surprises here! Puja suggests chips or veggies for a bit of crunch with this Texan-favorite dip, which is perfect for game days.

Stay tuned for next few weeks as we venture through other store department favorites from H-E-B Registered Dietitians!  Book a visit with your RD today for tips on fall meal prep and getting ready for the holidays. For more information visit HEB.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

