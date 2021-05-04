Brad Booker Shares His “DIY Dad” Gift Idea For Mother’s Day

Brad Booker of the Booker, Alex and Sara Show on MX 94.7 joined Steph to share his “DIY Dad” gift idea just in time for Mother’s Day.

Booker is a father of two and he got a head start on Mother’s Day with a fun, inexpensive and useful craft that the kids can do, and Mom will love!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ceramic plate (you can find them at the dollar store if you don’t have a spare)

Permanent Markers (colored Sharpies work great)

Once the plate is finished you’ll add it to a cold oven then turn the temperature to 350 and bake for about 40 minutes. Let the masterpiece cool down then hand wash so the kids can serve Mom breakfast in bed on the plates on Mother’s Day.

For further instructions click here

