BOXT Wine Paired With Trader Joe’s Infamous Appetizers

Advanced Pain Care is pleased to offer neurosurgery services for pain relief. Working in association with Advanced Pain Care, our neurosurgery experts implant spinal cord stimulators, intrathecal pain pumps and peripheral nerve stimulators, minimally invasive spinal decompressions and discectomies.Our neurosurgeons bring years of training, research, and experience to provide the ideal treatment for spinal conditions. Beginning with a conservative approach, our surgeons incorporate spinal surgery when it is the best solution. In partnership with Advanced Pain Care, multiple specialties can be part of a patient-centric treatment plan. These include physical therapy, rehabilitation and pain management.As a group, the goal of Advanced Pain Care is to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients within a culture of service and care. Dr. Moore is a Board-Certified neurological surgeon with 15 years of experience caring for patients. He has an extensive background in minimally-invasive spinal surgeries and has performed minimally-invasive lumbar spinal fusion procedures on an outpatient basis for the past 15 years. Dr. Moore also holds several patents in minimally-invasive lumbar spinal fusion technologies. Dr. Moore graduated Valedictorian of his medical school class at the University of Kansas in 2000.Dr. Moore subsequently completed his internship and residency in neurological surgery in 2006 at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas. Dr. Moore had the honor of obtaining cerebrovascular experience under the tutelage of Dr. Duke Samson, Chairman and Professor Emeritus of the UT Southwestern Department of Neurological Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Moore was fortunate enough to obtain extensive training in contemporary minimally-invasive spinal surgery techniques throughout his residency.During his residency, Dr. Moore published numerous articles and book chapters, as well as two text books: The Definitive Neurological Surgery Board Review and Intensive Neurosurgery Board Review: Neurological Surgery Q&A. These text books have been utilized by a vast majority of neurosurgeons in training and in preparation for their written boards over the past decade. Dr. Moore has devoted a significant proportion of his practice to minimally-invasive spinal procedures, particularly those that can be performed on an out-patient basis. Dr. Moore routinely performs lumbar laminectomies, microdiscectomies, foraminotomies, one and two level ACDFs, spinal cord stimulators, and single level MIS-TLIFs in the ASC setting.

Dr. Moore has additional interests in brain tumors and complex spinal surgeries. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and actively participates in the Maintenance of Certification program.