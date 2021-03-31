BOXT Wine Paired With Trader Joe’s Infamous Appetizers

Profile One: Parmesan Pastry Puffs

Profile Two: Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions

Profile Three: Mini Vegetable Samosas

Profile Four: Mac and Cheese Bites

Profile Five: Spanakopita Filled with Spinach, Ricotta & Feta Cheese

Profile Six: Mini Chicken Tacos and Chipotle Vegetable Quesadillas

ABOUT BOXT

Austin-based, female-owned BOXT offers six premium wines, three white and three red. Sourced from the best grapes around the globe and made using the best winemaking techniques in Napa. The wine is packaged in an eco-friendly, recyclable wood box designed to both help the environment and enable individuals to pour wine by the glass “on tap” for over 30 days without spoiling or diminishing the quality of the wine. The wine is delivered from their winery to your doorstep.

For every BOXT made, the company has committed to helping the environment by planting a tree through a partnership with the non-profit, One Tree Planted. BOXT is responsible for the planting of over 2,500 trees thus far. 

Use code BOXTNBC20 for $20 dollars off your first order.

To learn more visit www.drinkboxt.com for more details and make sure you give them a follow on Instagram @drinkboxt.

