BOXT Is An Austin-Based, Female-Owned Wine Club Made In Napa & Delivered Straight To Your Door!

Founder Sarah Puil always dreamt of creating great-tasting wine, but she also wanted to help reduce wine waste for a guilt-free glass.

I wanted people to have a high-quality glass of wine without the need to drink a full bottle or risk wasting it,” said Puil. She came up with BOXT, which has already delivered over 2,000 boxes in its pre-launch phase last Fall. Each BOXT is the equivalent of four bottles of wine “on tap.” Sarah Puil, Founder of BOXT

In February, BOXT was selected as one of the Top Start-Ups to Watch in 2021 by Austin Business Journals.





BOXT is available through a subscription service, with free shipping of its wines direct to doorsteps. A concierge is available to assist customers with selecting wines based on flavor profiles, and each box has a 100 percent happiness guarantee. Subscribers can pause, cancel, or change wine selections at any time.

The six numbered profiles are similar in flavor to New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, California Oaked Chardonnay, a Gewurtztraminer, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Napa Valley Cabernet, and a Red Wine Blend or California Zinfandel. Instead of naming each wine by its grapes, Sarah prefers to cater to taste profiles, which allow for a broader definition and make for a better wine. It also bypasses people’s preconceived notions of what type of wine they think they like based on popular opinion or selection based on fancy wine labels.

The company numbers its wines with an emphasis on flavor profiles like:

For every BOXT made, the company has committed to helping the environment by planting a tree through a partnership with the non-profit, One Tree Planted. BOXT is responsible for the planting of over 2,500 trees thus far.

You can check out a free tasting at Hearth & Soul on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 2727 Exposition. Please rsvp: andrea@drinkboxt.com

For more information, visit www.drinkboxt.com.

Use code BOXTNBC20 for $20 dollars off your first order!