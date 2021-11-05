BOXT Celebrates National Merlot Day & Its 1-Year Anniversary With New ‘4/5’ Offering

Sarah Puil, founder of BOXT, celebrated National Merlot Day (November 7th) a few days early with Studio 512.

Sarah says, “Our winemaker hand selected these highly sought after bottlings to show alongside our BOXT Profile FourFive because they highlight all aspects of a complete wine which is why we blend our 4 and 5 together. The fruit-forward aromatics, through the full bodied mid palate on to the lingering finish with fine grained tannins and lingering acidity. Perfect for a holiday cocktail party or paired with your Thanksgiving feast.”

DeLille Cellars D2, 2017 Merlot: Opens with supple and expressive red currant, green olive and clove flavors, then shifts gears and takes on increasingly muscular yet polished tannins on the long finish. Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot – Wine Spectator ranked 63 in top 100 wines of 2020.

Nickel & Nickel 2017 Suscol Ranch Merlot: Napa, CA- This single vineyard 100% Merlot was aged 16 months in French oak. A perfect harmony of juicy and succulent flavors. A small swirl coaxes enticing aromas of dark plum, green olive and cedar from the glass. Earthy notes of tobacco leaf, olive, tar and spice blend nicely with the dark, sweet fruit. From year to year, this wine's distinctiveness lies in the lush, velvety tannins that expand upon the initial sip and develop with richness through the finish.

“Holiday Gifting with BOXT is simple! You choose how many months they get, and our gifting concierge will take care of the rest, this is the gift that keeps them sipping month after month! It’s a super unique gift that lets the recipient CHOOSE their own wine versus you guessing what they like. Delivery of the gift can be via email for a physical gift card, email or text – you tell us when to send it!”

1 Month Gift = $74, the recipient receives a $100 BOXT gift card

3 Month Gift = $224, the recipient receives a $300 BOXT gift card

6 Month Gift = $424, the recipient receives a $600 BOXT gift card

12 Month Gift = $724, the recipient receives an $1100 BOXT gift card

If you want to taste BOXT, stop by Hearth & Soul on Tuesday, Nov. 9th from 5-7 p.m. It’s a “Mix & Mingle” event with Lorena Junco Margain, author of the memoir “On the Way to Casa Lotus,” which is being promoted at the Texas Book Festival. Register online here.

Save $20 on your first BOXT order with the code STUDIO512.