Bourbon Brawl Winner Shares His Favorite Cocktail

Austin continues to cultivate the best talent, so I’m excited to welcome Garrison Brothers bourbon-brawl winner Terance Robson, who defeated 50 bartenders from across the state for big money and bragging rights, to show us one of his favorite cocktails.
Terance manages and bartends at Here Nor There — a semi-private craft cocktail lounge located at 612 Brazos Street. For more information on visiting in person, you can book through the “Here Nor There” mobile app on Google Play, and in the Apple app store.