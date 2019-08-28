BOOZY EVENT ALERT: The Official Drink of Austin Cocktail Competition

The Official Drink of Austin cocktail competition returns as the city’s premier cocktail event hosted by the Austin Food & Wine Alliance (AFWA) and Tipsy Texan on Thursday, September 12 at Fairmont Austin from 7-10 p.m.

Eight bar teams from local bars and restaurants were selected in a spirited citywide competition with nearly 50 competitors. The finalist teams will mix up Austin-inspired cocktails to raise funds for AFWA’s grants while vying for the title of Austin’s official drink for 2019.

This year’s competing teams include P6, Apis, High Note, Geraldines, Live Oak, Midnight Cowboy, Rules & Regs, and Suerte. The winner gets a billboard from Reagan Outdoor Advertising and it will travel around Austin all year long!

P6 is working on a new recipe for the upcoming event but “The Nighthawk” cocktail can be ordered off the menu now!

Natalie Mauser-Carter with P6 shook up “The Nighthawk” cocktail. Ingredients she used was Rye Whiskey, Applejack, Vermouth and Drambuie.