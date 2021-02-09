Boozy Desserts This Week Only With Eberly X Prohibition Creamery Collaboration

Eberly Executive Chef Jo Chan and Pastry Chef Sarah Seghi are offering a collaborative Valentine’s Day dessert (Tuesday Feb. 9- Saturday, Feb. 13) with Prohibition Creamery’s Chef Laura Aidan, who recently had to close her business’ doors, due to the pandemic. The three have created a special boozy, ice cream dessert flight which is $16 at Eberly, and is meant for two to share.

The flight encompasses three different desserts and flavor profiles served side-by-side in different “cocktail” glassware that represent components a specific cocktail would have— but constructed in dessert form only. Yum!

The flight includes:

Bourbon Pecan Praline with Signature Bourbon Ice Cream , Bourbon Salted Caramel, Toasted Butter Pecans, Bourbon Whipped Cream by Chef Laura Aidan

Prickly Pear Mezcal Sorbet topped with Prosecco by Chef Laura Aidan

Earl Grey Mandarine Napoleon Ice Cream, Cynar Mugolio Syrup, Puffed Quinoa, and Caramelized Banana by Eberly Chef Sarah Seghi

In addition, Eberly will offer Prohibition Creamery’s Signature Bourbon and Vegan Prickly Pear Mezcal pints to-go for the week.

Before the pandemic, Chef Jo Chan had plans to collaborate with multiple chefs across the country, so when that didn’t happen and Prohibition announced their closure, Chef Jo and Chef Sarah thought a collaboration would make perfect sense, right in the home of the iconic Cedar Tavern where some of the best artists and actors have drank at across the country, like Andy Warhol, Bob Dylan, Jackson Pollack, and Bill Murray. The chefs are excited to help another local chef and carry on her boozy ice cream dreams one more time.

Eberly takes reservations and walk-ins, and guests can come enjoy the special collaboration on the dessert menu for the few days leading up to Valentine’s Day as the restaurant is closed on Sundays. Make your reservation now at EberlyAustin.com.