Boozy Boba With Bubble House & Valentine’s Day/Lunar New Year Offerings From Bao’d Up

Bubble House, sister brand of Austin-based Chinese mini-chain Bao’d Up, has a Boozy Boba Tea Pop Up Series in collaboration with local restaurants. The next one on the docket is El Chile Café on Manor Road, which has unique, liquor-infused bubble tea cocktails this weekend.

El Chile Café on Manor Road | 1809 Manor Road | Austin, TX 78722 | 512-457-9900

Friday, February 5 | 11am – 10pm

Saturday, February 6 | 11am – 10pm

Sunday, February 7 | 11am – 9pm

Menu: Honeydew Margarita – El Jimador reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave, and honeydew purée. Served on the rocks with coconut jellies. Peach Margarita – El Jimador reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, rosemary agave simple syrup, and peach purée. Served on the rocks with coconut jellies. Spicy Strawberry Frozen Margarita with mango bursts Frozen Mango Margarita with mango bursts



“Boba is very popular worldwide, and we’ve noticed an increasing demand for boba and milk tea drinks among Austinites,” said Alex Wu, co-owner of Bao’d Up and Bubble House. “We thought this Boozy Boba Tea Pop Up series was a fun way to collaborate with other local restaurants and bring the joy of bubble tea to a wider audience, including cocktail lovers.”

Pop up patrons can expect an assortment of unique spins on classic cocktails, along with creative, libations topped with flavored jellies or “bursts,” a boba tea topper that that pops in your mouth, releasing a rush of sweet, tart, and tangy flavor.

Bubble House’s Boozy Boba Tea Pop Up will take place at El Chile Café during regular business hours from February 5 – February 7.

“We’re excited to share our Tex-Mex take on boba tea cocktails with Austin,” said Candice Armstrong, General Manager of El Chile. “Sour mango bursts in a spicy strawberry margarita? Yes, please!”

ABOUT EL CHILE CAFÉ

Bolivian-born owner, Carlos Rivero, grew up in San Antonio where his passion for the food and the service industry was first influenced by his grandfather’s tortilla factory. In later years, he further sharpened his skills as he worked his way from server to general manager at the iconic Jeffrey’s, in Austin Clarksville neighborhood. By the time he opened El Chile he had a firm understanding that “It’s all about the food – making it from scratch with fresh ingredients.”

With that in mind, El Chile’s team makes their flour and corn tortillas in house daily, their sauces from scratch, and their famous margaritas from hand squeezed lime juice. They believe the attention to quality shows, and it is why they’ve been able to proudly serve the Austin community for the last 15 years.

