Boots & Bats Gala 2019

Austin Community College is hosting its second annual Boots & Bats Gala! Every dollar raised at this event will support student scholarships. The gala includes a live and silent auction featuring the works from Austin artists and artists nationwide, live music, and cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres designed and prepared by ACC Culinary Arts students.

The event will take place on 6101 Highland Campus Dr at 6 PM on Saturday, November 2nd.

To learn more about the Boots & Bats Gal,a check out their website at www.AustinCC.edu/BootsAndBats