Boot Scoot & Boogie With 90s Country Music Trivia Featuring Eric Raines Of KOKE FM

Our friend Eric Raines of KOKE FM joined Steph and Rosie to participate in a 90s country music trivia game. We love 90s country music on Studio 512 so we would love for you to join in on the fun and test your knowledge too! If you want the questions and answers, take a look below!

If I’m Driving though Georgia in late July on a day hot enough to make the devil cry, what am I headed to do?

(The Watermelon Crawl) (Tracy Bird 1994)

Which band was “in a hurry to get things done” in 1992?

(Alabama)

Who sang about “centrifugal motion” and “perpetual bliss.” in her 1998 smash hit, bonus point to name the song….

(Faith Hill, “This Kiss”)

Help Tim McGraw finish these lyrics…

I like it, I love it ….

(I want some more of it) (Tim McGraw, 1995)

Kenny Chesney thinks his “what” is sexy?

(my tractor)

Bonus point if you know the year this song was released (1999)

Which country singer was “In Love With The Boy” in 1991?

(Trisha Yearwood)

This 14 year old had a Billboard Hot 100 Song for 69 weeks.

Who was it and what was the song?

(LeAnn Rimes, “How Do I”)

Who’s goin’ out tonight, feelin’ alright and gonna let it all hang out?

(Shania Twain- Man, I Feel Like A Woman, 1997)

In 1991 Garth Brooks was climbing the charts and did so by Ropin’ the what?

(Ropin’ The Wind) (Garth Brooks 1991)

In 1996, who left “Every light in the house on”

Trace Adkins

(Bonus: Trace Adkins also sang the worst country song ever written (according to KoKo…. What was it?)

(Honkey Tonk Badonkadonk, 2005)

