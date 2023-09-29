Kids are back to school, and no matter where their child will be studying, Verizon‘s got some simple solutions to boost savings and value for parents this school year. Jeannine Brew Braggs from Verizon stopped by Studio 512 to talk about what’s available.

Jeannine says, “While those summer vacations have come to an end, Verizon is still bringing the heat and the value with amazing options for students and families.

“A Verizon customer gets even more value when you switch to our new wireless plan, called myPlan. You can now decide what goes into your plan and what stays out, so you only pay for what you need. Choose the unlimited data option you want, and any additional add-ons you want included in your plan: you’ll save on every one. It’s that simple.

“We offer nine options that you can add to your plan, like a 100 GB mobile hotspot to help students stay connected to schoolwork, teachers, and family while on the go, Walmart+ for all your back to school shopping needs, and the Disney Bundle when it’s time for a much needed study break, just to name a few, and more! They’re all just $10 a month, so you’re saving on every one.”

Sounds like an A+ to me, any other money-saving tips?

“We know that school can be expensive, and it’s important to find ways to stretch the dollar. Verizon Visa Card holders on average save $480 in value per year every year.

“New enrollees can enjoy a $10 a month discount per line (12 lines max) with Auto Pay on their monthly Verizon bill when they use their Verizon Visa Card.

“It’s also the only credit card that lets you earn Verizon Dollars, which equals rewards on everyday purchases. When you use the Verizon Visa Card, you can get 4% on grocery store and gas station purchases, so you are rewarded for the things you do every day. You’ll earn 3% in rewards on dining including takeout and delivery for those busy nights you might not want to cook. You also get 2% on your Verizon purchases or when paying your monthly Verizon bill, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted.

“Verizon Dollars can be used to book flights, hotel rooms and rental cars, to get gift cards from your favorite merchants, and at Verizon stores on the latest tech and accessories. You can even use them to pay your Verizon bill to save even more. There are no limits on how much you can earn, and no expiration dates. The card also comes with no annual or foreign transaction fees.

“Additionally, when an eligible Verizon Wireless customer applies and is approved for the Verizon Visa Card, you’ll get a $100 statement credit applied to your credit card bill after you spend $1000 using the card within the first 90 days.”

Those dollars will really add up! Now, we know it can’t be all homework and no play, so what devices did you bring to help with both?

“Whether you’re a parent or student looking for a new phone or you just want the latest and greatest device that will leave you looking too cool for school or while waiting in the student drop off lane, the Google Pixel Fold is a great option. It’s one of my favorites because it’s a phone and a tablet all in one! Just check out that flex! On the outside it’s a typical Pixel smartphone but once opened, it’s a multitasker’s dream. And it still has the amazing camera Pixels are known for.

“Of course it connects to Verizon’s rapidly expanding 5G Ultra Wideband network which means posting and sharing all of those great pictures and videos is super fast and easy!

“And for a limited time…trade in an old device and get up to $1000 off the Pixel Fold when you add a new line and sign up for select 5G Unlimited plans.

“The Google Pixel Watch is also a great way to help you stay connected while you’re on the go, between errands and picking kids up from school or heading to your local coffee shop to meet a friend for a coffee break. With Google Assistant, Gmail and Google Maps it can also help you stay organized and help you live healthier (and less stressed) with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit…and if you’re going for a run, you can leave your phone at home and still stream music and stay connected as it connects to Verizon’s wireless network.

“And when you’re ready for some relaxing music to block out some of the distractions of the world, or you’re looking to celebrate you kids heading back to school or finishing their first assignment of the year, the Soundcore Rave Neo 2 will get the job done. 80 watts of power output means 18 hours of battery life and a light show that syncs to the music makes this speaker a must-have.

“Keeping devices powered up in a small footprint isn’t always an easy feat…but these are two great options to accomplish that. First, the Anker 65W 3 port foldable fast charger is easy to throw into a purse or backpack and is a one plug solution for three devices! And for your nightstand or desk I recommend the Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. It’s perfect for charging a phone, watch and wireless headphones all with one device.”

Do you have any other deals to mention to help students save?

“Verizon knows how important value is, especially for our students, which is why I’m happy to share that we also offer student discounts. If you’re an eligible student you can unlock discounts of up to $25 a month, for up to two smartphone lines with select plans, on mobile with myPlan.”

If you would like to learn more and apply for a Verizon Visa Card, visit Verizon.com/VerizonVisaCard, or visit your local Verizon store, where they would love to help!

This segment is paid for by Verizon and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.