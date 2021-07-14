Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

When daylight stretches to provide a few more hours by the beach, lake, or pool, summer offers the perfect opportunity to read from a variety of genres. Hearth & Soul’s Library Curator, Serena Moyle shares some of her new favorites–trust us, you’ll want to share with all your book-loving friends!

Contemporary Fiction: The Husbands by Chandler Baker

Always battling the imbalance of responsibilities and chores in a dual-income marriage, this novel asks what lengths a woman will go to get a little more help from her husband. In typical Chandler Baker style, the ‘Queen of the feminist thriller’ strikes again, amping up the suspense in this modern-day critique of a working mother’s world.

Upcoming Event: Meet the Author, Chandler Baker, tonight, July 14th at Hearth & Soul from 6 pm to 7 pm. Signed copies of Chandler’s new book, Whisper Network will be available for purchase, plus you can pre-order your signed copy of The Husbands.

Easy Reads: People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

The quintessential Rom-com…a slow-burn attraction with witty banter that instantly takes you on your own vicarious summer vacation. Perfect laugh-out-loud reading material for beach/lake/poolside.

Fiction: Sooley by John Grisham

Stepping outside his normal legal genre, John Grisham writes a basketball novel about a fresh young talent with big dreams on the court but big life challenges off the court. Grisham’s storytelling at its finest.

Literary Fiction: Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lihiri

Devotees of Lihiri have patiently waited a decade for something new and will revel in the author’s artistic achievement. Written in Italian, translated into English, the Pulitzer prize-winning author crafts a new novel about a woman questioning her place in the world.

Memoir: Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

An unflinching, powerful memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity. Food, family, and grief form the basis of her struggle to embrace her own cultural identity.

Dystopian: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

The newest (and maybe the best!) futuristic novel from Andy Weir – the author who brought us The Martian. It starts with a bang and doesn’t let up…Ryland Grace is the sole survivor on a desperate, last-chance mission in space—and if he fails, humanity and the earth itself will perish. Except that right now, he doesn’t know that. He can’t even remember his own name, let alone the nature of his assignment or how to complete it.

Thriller: The Other People by C.J. Tudor

For fans of dark and spooky reads with a touch of the supernatural, this story of a man’s quest for his daughter that no one believes is still alive will keep you intrigued. It’s a unique psychological suspense that will keep you guessing until the end.

Hearth & Soul Library

Central to the Hearth & Soul philosophy of “hospitality in retail” is the hosting of community events, author visits, book clubs, and other unique experiences that encourage people to gather. The library section of Hearth & Soul surprises and delights customers with a highly curated selection of books appealing to a variety of interests. Our library curator creates a mini-independent bookstore atmosphere that encourages browsing and discovery.





Interested authors can reach out to Library Curator, Serena Moyle at serena@hearthandsoul.com.