Pamela Hartigan, the director of business development at Bookminders, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their business, which is coming to Austin.

Bookminders provides complete outsourced accounting solutions for over 475 small to mid-size businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Please explain who Bookminders is and what you do.

“Bookminders is an outsourced accounting service. We employ degreed accountants with a minimum of five years of expertise to do the work. We provide complete service where we do everything for clients including paying bills, preparing invoices, reconciling balance sheet accounts at month-end, and providing detailed reports. We also send a complete comprehensive package to the client’s CPA so they can do the taxes/audit. We fully resource all of our locations. There’s at least one Client Relations Manager for every office whom both staff and clients can connect with. Our internal operations and IT staff ensure Bookminder’s Cloud-based environment operates smoothly with practically no downtime.”

Tell us about your clients, and how do you find them?

“Our clients are a mix of for- and non-profit organizations with complex accounting needs and revenues of $1-30 million. These firms do not want to manage the accounting process or the human resources involved with staff. With Bookminders, they receive a streamlined accounting process, financial controls, and quality assurance at a cost savings of hiring a part to a full-time employee. Clients are able to focus on growth while having access to highly skilled professionals.”

“As for how we find our clients, we don’t — our clients find us! Bookminders doesn’t solicit work, we make connections with CPA firms and they refer us to their clients. It’s a great partnership because we do not do taxes or audits, but the work that we do for our clients streamlines that process for the CPAs that do. By maintaining the highest standards and excellent service quality, we also get lots of referrals from our existing clients.”

How did Bookminders end up in Austin?

“This is Bookminders’ fifth office. We started out in Pittsburgh over 30 years ago and have grown organically since. Austin is frequently compared to Pittsburgh. There are many similarities between the two cities that made it seem like our services would be a natural fit here. Like Pittsburgh, Austin has tons of nonprofits, tech startups, and small to medium-sized businesses. Austin is known to be a friendly city that welcomed newcomers, which is the type of place we’ve always chosen for our offices. We felt confident that we could help small businesses and nonprofits in this area with the same excellent track records that we’ve established in our other markets.”

This segment is paid for by Bookminders and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.