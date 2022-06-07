America’s largest waterpark, adventure park, world-class dining, full-service spa, and live music — sounds like a perfect summer destination right? And it is right here in our own backyard. Kalahari Resorts has something for everyone.

Tim Arnold, the spokesperson for Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What makes Kalahari Resort a good destination for the summer?

“Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family, especially in the summer! In just a short drive, guests can escape to a different world. They can also park and stay,” Arnold said.

“As the home to America’s largest indoor waterpark resort, Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers families an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, an indoor theme park experience, four onsite signature restaurants, and a full-service luxurious spa. For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size.”

What activities can families enjoy at the resort?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s largest indoor waterpark. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider, a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river. We also have an entire area for younger kids to play, and, of course, plenty of slides for thrill-seekers,” Arnold said.

“Summer is the perfect time to soak up the sun and relax by our expansive outdoor pool deck. Our ZanziBar Pool is the perfect place for relaxing and sunbathing, guests can cool off in the huge pool and grab a drink at the swim-up bar. For younger guests, Savannah Springs is the perfect size pool designed just for kids. There are also private cabanas available to rent that give you your own private oasis in the water park. After drying off, guests can have a blast at Tom Foolerys Adventure Park featuring thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more. Tom Foolerys also features an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini-golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.”

What other fun things are there to do at Kalahari?

“The resort has four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options. Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from – from Double Cut steakhouse where you can enjoy surf and turf to Cinco Ninos, our modern Mexican and tequila bar,” Arnold said.

“Guests can also enjoy a cocktail at Baobab Social or take in nightly live music and drinks at Redd’s Piano Bar. Amatuli Marketplace is also open for the summer season and is free to the public. It’s a great place for locals to enjoy live music that is played nightly and on Sundays, they can come back to Amatuli for a great farmers market from 11-3 p.m.”

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari and Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skincare, nail care, and hair services. This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a Halotherapy Salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space.”

