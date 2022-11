Laurel Corrinne joined Steph and Rosie to share details on her new business, Cream Soda Go Cars, which provides all remote-powered child-sized luxury cars.

The idea for Cream Soda Go Cars was practically created by Laurel’s three-year-old daughter. They were working on planning her birthday party and as soon as she turned to Laurel and said, “I want a car”, an idea formed!

For more information or to book go to CreamSodaGoCarsAustin.com