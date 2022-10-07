Camping, glamping, and RVing are the cure for family “vacation inflation,” with fall as the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors. The five Jellystone Park locations convenient to Austin feature a huge array of fun and affordable activities for kids and parents. They include San Antonio, Fredericksburg, Kerrville, Houston, and Burleson.

Jack Steward, a family camping expert, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park.

For people who have never camped or glamped at Jellystone Park, what is it like?

Steward mentioned Jellystone Park has family fun including activities, attractions, and characters. The park also offers comfort in the form of cabins with the conveniences of home.

A lot of families are feeling the pressure of inflation, especially with back-to-school costs. Why is camping at Jellystone Park so affordable?

Steward said most activities and attractions are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site. Cabins can sleep entire families, and grills/indoor kitchens eliminate the cost and hassle of eating out.

What makes fall a good time to camp?

Steward shared some special events going on during the fall season:

Trick-or-treating

Costume contests

Cabin decorating

Haunted houses

Jellystone Park also offers lower off-season rates.

If you’ve never taken your family camping, how do you suggest getting started?

Steward said that it’s up to you to decide what type of camping is best for your family. Many of these campgrounds are within a few hours’ drive. Best to research special events and activities at each Jellystone Park.

Is there still time to book a trip?

“Yes, although Halloween weekends are busy so better to book now,” Steward said. “Weekdays are a good option for families who are learning and working from home.”

Visit JellystonePark.com or download the Jellystone Park app for information on fall and Halloween special events and activities at locations near Austin.

This segment is paid for by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.