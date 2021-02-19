Boil Water Notice Do’s & Don’ts

Many water treatment plants have lost power, and utilities across Central Texas are telling customers to boil their water.

Those under a boil water notice should boil water at least two minutes at a rolling boil before using it.

When should I boil my water?

Handwashing

Cooking

Ice Machine

Brushing Teeth

Giving to Pets

When do I not need to boil my water?

Showering (as long as you don’t ingest)

Dishwasher If your dishwasher has a hot/sani-cycle, then it can be used during a Boil Water Advisory because it will still safely disinfect dishes.

Laundry

Austin Water is also mandating utility customers conserve water after numerous broken pipes, water main breaks and high demand has led to a surge in water demand up 250% from a typical day.

How do I safely prepare my baby’s formula during a Boil Water Advisory?

You should sterilize all bottles, rings, utensils, and nipples in boiling water for two minutes. You should boil water at a rolling boil for 2 minutes to sterilize it before mixing it with formula for your baby.

To report a water or wastewater emergency, report a leak or main break, fill out the Leak Report Web Form at https://www.austintexas.gov/page/austin-water-issue-report-form.