Boil Water Notice Do’s & Don’ts

Many water treatment plants have lost power, and utilities across Central Texas are telling customers to boil their water.
Those under a boil water notice should boil water at least two minutes at a rolling boil before using it.
When should I boil my water?
- Handwashing
- Cooking
- Ice Machine
- Brushing Teeth
- Giving to Pets
When do I not need to boil my water?
- Showering (as long as you don’t ingest)
- Dishwasher
- If your dishwasher has a hot/sani-cycle, then it can be used during a Boil Water Advisory because it will still safely disinfect dishes.
- Laundry
Austin Water is also mandating utility customers conserve water after numerous broken pipes, water main breaks and high demand has led to a surge in water demand up 250% from a typical day.
How do I safely prepare my baby’s formula during a Boil Water Advisory?
You should sterilize all bottles, rings, utensils, and nipples in boiling water for two minutes. You should boil water at a rolling boil for 2 minutes to sterilize it before mixing it with formula for your baby.