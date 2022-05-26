Andrea Syrtash of Pregnantish joined Steph to talk about a hot topic that recently resulted in a big conversation on the Pregnantish platform. The focus was around body image during infertility, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause, and how body positivity through those times is something many woman struggle with.

From seeing media images of “the postpartum bounce back” to starting the self love movement, Andrea spoke about what she observed within the Pregnantish community and offered advice on coping through it personally and collectively.

For more information on this topic and others you can listen to the Pregnantish podcast on Apple Podcasts or visit Pregnantish.com.